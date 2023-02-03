Dylan Larkin on potential contract extension: 'I really see myself as a Red Wing'
Dylan Larkin talked to ESPN during NHL All-Star Weekend about a potential contract extension with the Red Wings.
Gisele Bündchen commented on Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Quite frankly, I've been busting his ass for years."
ESPN's mock trade lands LaVine in Hollywood as the Bulls build for the future.
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
"He was a friend of mine. He is a friend of mine. I just haven't seen him. But I always really enjoyed playing with him and being around him."
Travis Kelce seems to have respect for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, despite talking trash to him Sunday.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards had an honest realization after playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday night.
Mitchell said after the game he was just defending himself.
Bryson DeChambeau underwent another surgery last month to alleviate an issue that has caused vertigo over the past few years.
With Senior Bowl week in full swing, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
With Tom Brady retiring, Andrew Whitworth becomes the NFL's oldest active player. Who are the oldest players in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL?
During an otherwise drama-free night for the Celtics at TD Garden, ball boy Octavio Cruz provided the entertainment when he had to dash off the court to avoid a Nets fast break -- much to the delight of Grant Williams and the Boston bench.
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said "we don’t want teams without quarterbacks in these games where 50 million people are watching.”
Jerry Jones took some passive swipes at the Eagles with a complete misunderstanding of how their roster was built.
Hank Lebioda was firing on all cylinders on Thursday, firing nine birdies in an eight-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead in the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Lebioda said it "felt like everything" was working for him at Monterey Peninsula, the par-71 course that is one of three in use over the first three rounds along with Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill -- both par-72 layouts.Hall and Kitayama both carded seven-under 64s at Monterey Peninsula while Ramey posted a seven-under
Luckily for the Giants, Joc Pederson has a solution for telling the Rogers twins apart.
Kicker Robbie Gould said he would like to return to the 49ers but he knows it is a business in which both sides have to make the pieces work.