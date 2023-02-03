Dylan Larkin on potential contract extension: 'I really see myself as a Red Wing'

AFP

Hank Lebioda was firing on all cylinders on Thursday, firing nine birdies in an eight-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead in the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Lebioda said it "felt like everything" was working for him at Monterey Peninsula, the par-71 course that is one of three in use over the first three rounds along with Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill -- both par-72 layouts.Hall and Kitayama both carded seven-under 64s at Monterey Peninsula while Ramey posted a seven-under