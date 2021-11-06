Dylan Larkin, now absent for 1 week, remains on Detroit Red Wings active roster

A highly unusual situation with Dylan Larkin is entering its second week, as the Detroit Red Wings remain without their captain.

Larkin has not been on the ice with teammates since playing Oct. 30 at Toronto, with the team saying he is away for personal reasons.

“I don’t see any reason to talk about our internal discussions on any of it,” coach Jeff Blashill said Saturday morning. “I understand it’s hard for you guys not to have answers, but he’s missing for personal reasons and we’ll leave it at that.”

Blashill did say Larkin has remained on the 23-man roster.

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) dive for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington.

Since lost 5-4 to the Maple Leafs, the Wings (4-5-2)> had a day off Oct. 31, practiced Nov. 1 in Montreal, lost 3-0 Nov. 2 against the Canadiens, practiced Nov. 3 in Boston, lost 5-1 against the Bruins Nov. 4 and practiced Nov. 5 in Buffalo. When Larkin was not at the Nov. 1 practice, Blashill said it was a maintenance day — a catchall that usually means a player is a little banged up and needs extra rest — but since then, Blashill has said Larkin "is away for personal reasons."

COVID-19 can be ruled out, because the NHL reports if team personnel is in pandemic protocol. Likewise, the NHL Players Association reports if a player has entered one of its support programs — for example, the PA announced Oct. 7 that Canadiens goaltender Carey Price had taken a leave of absence to deal with unspecified mental health issues.

Larkin, 25, has been vocal about how difficult of an offseason he had after suffering a neck injury April 20. He had to be hospitalized overnight, and spent eight weeks in a hard halo vest.

The damage from that hit, and how it would affect Larkin’s return to play, lingered into the start of the season. Larkin was checked from behind into the boards in the first game by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph, and retaliated by punching Joseph. Larkin missed the next game serving a suspension, but played the next seven games.

