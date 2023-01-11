Dylan Larkin with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 01/10/2023
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 01/10/2023
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
The Dodgers were unable to trade Trevor Bauer by Thursday's deadline and he was released. He will find a hostile market in search for a new team.
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pirates.
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind [more]
Amazon is paying the NFL $1 billion a year to stream TNF games on Prime Video.
The Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration with five players on Friday, meaning they have now avoided arbitration with all eligible players ahead of the 2023 MLB season.
The halfway point of the 2022-23 NHL season has arrived, so let's give out grades to every Bruins player in our midseason report card.
Andrew McCutchen, the Brewers designated hitter in 2022, has agreed to return to the organization where it all started in Pittsburgh.
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley didn't hold back in their criticism of Ben Simmons after he scored zero points in the Nets' loss to the Celtics on Thursday night.
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
Larry Harrison was on Bob Huggins' coaching staff at WVU for the past 16 seasons. He was a Huggins assistant at UC from 1989 to 1997.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
Here is what pundits around the web are predicting will unfold during the 2022 NFL playoffs.
49ers general manager John Lynch revealed the full backstory behind the team's interest in Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
Shane Lowry has warned the United States that Europe have the “best two players in the world” and vowed to ensure that the blue-and-gold team’s chances of continuing their remarkable home Ryder Cup run will not rest simply on the garlanded duo.
Garrett Riley's move to Clemson weakens the Horned Frogs in 2023.
The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
Former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has seen the report about Jack Jones talking back to Bill Belichick, and believes it's a sign of a larger attitude shift in the younger generation of NFL players.