Dylan Larkin with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 09/30/2023
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 09/30/2023
Follow the action all day Saturday as we keep you updated on Week 5 action.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Ray Davis had one of the best single-game performances in Kentucky history.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which should clear the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
Led by Johan Rojas, Grayson Rodriguez and Evan Carter, here are some names baseball fans will want to learn.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
America needs all the help it can get following a debacle on Friday at the Ryder Cup.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24.
After a thorough beatdown in the morning round, the USA salvaged a bit of pride in the afternoon, but not much else.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.