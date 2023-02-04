Dylan Larkin with a Goal vs. Team Metropolitan
It's just a tad too windy.
One doctor suggested to the New York Post that Carlos Correa has the "worst ankle" he has seen and pulled a "Houdini job" by landing a contract with the Twins.
High winds on the Monterey Peninsula suspended play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but not before we got to see Jordan Spieth club way up on the short par-3 seventh hole at Pebble Beach.
Now that Tom Brady officially has announced his retirement, Steve Young had a word of advice from one Pro Football Hall of Famer to a future inductee.
Bamba and Rivers continued trading blows after the game on social media.
With Kyrie Irving requesting a trade, here are three packages for the Nets could consider between now and Thursday.
Chase Elliott and the rest of the Cup field hit the track for practice and qualifying Saturday.
Andre Drummond accomplished something that hadn't been done in the NBA in 44 years, raising questions about whether he deserves more playing time moving forward.
After a disastrous Thursday night start against the Jaguars in December, it appeared that the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson were headed for Splitsville. Since then, suggestions have emerged that the Jets will keep the second overall pick from the 2021 draft. The latest report along those lines comes from Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, who [more]
A recent report suggests that Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates are steering clear of the position because of quarterback Kyler Murray.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer retained his one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Saudi International on Friday as a slew of big names from the rebel LIV Golf tour failed to make the cut.Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau -- all star signings for the Saudi-backed tour -- dropped out at the par-70 Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.
Steve Kerr believes the Warriors' loss to the Timberwolves will weigh heavily on them as the season continues.
Would the Lakers or Mavericks max out Irving after this season?
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the are plenty of player names in the rumor mill connected to the Milwaukee Bucks. Follow here for the latest updates.
Dan Orlovsky unleashed a take regarding 49ers great Joe Montana that was so hot, it might have inadvertently scalded him as well.
College basketball predictions for every game along with the schedule, game times, and how to watch on Saturday, February 4th
A new book titled "Winning Fixes Everything" about the Astros' sign-stealing scandal and controversial 2017 World Series win does not paint current Red Sox manager Alex Cora in a good light.
Chark told Amon-Ra St. Brown on The 33rd Team podcast that a return to Detroit would be great and also why he chose the Lions in 2022
Harry Higgs said he initially felt awkward playing through after a caddie collapsed Friday at Pebble Beach, but he added that he did receive good news from an official.
The WNBA has long forbidden individual teams from chartering flights.