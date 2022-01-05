Dylan Larkin with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/04/2022
Legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula’s name has been removed from multiple buildings in Miami Lakes, such as the hotel and golf club, after gracing them for decades.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s NFL career arguably is at a crossroads. For some, the Rubicon was crossed long ago. Appearing Friday on ESPN Cleveland, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum provided a stinging assessment of Mayfield. “I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum said. “He came after me on Twitter. And I thought [more]
Olin Kreutz played center for the Bears for 13 seasons and went to six Pro Bowls, and he has a message for team ownership if they want to change the franchise’s fortunes: Stop being cheapskates. Kreutz said the Bears need to be willing to spend the money to bring in good people, and they currently [more]
If you thought the Antonio Brown saga couldn’t get any weirder, you were wrong. A social-media influencer who once licked a toilet seat on an airplane in an effort to get COVID (I have never been closer to retiring than in this precise moment) claims that Brown snuck her into his hotel room in New [more]
Antonio Brown has more to get off his chest after his release from the Buccaneers, and quarterback Tom Brady was in his crosshairs Friday.
Not cool, Gronk:
The NBA legend pulled no punches over Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets, despite his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Buccaneers got rid of Antonio Brown, and the other 31 teams didn’t want him, either. Brown cleared waivers today, as was widely expected. That doesn’t necessarily mean no other team would be interested in his services. It’s possible that some team might sign Brown for the playoffs, but that team would surely want both [more]
Baseball Hall of Fame voters get one last chance to elect, or ignore, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.
Three playoff spots remain up for grabs in the final week of the NFL regular-season, as do two division titles and the top seed in the AFC.
Colin Cowherd held nothing back with his CFP national championship prediction!
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his three-round projections for the 2022 NFL draft
Djokovic saw his attempts to enter Australia denied on Thursday
There are 36 holes in the books in this no-cut, winner's-only field in Maui.
Basketball Hall of Famer and Celtics legend Bob Cousy had some pretty direct feedback for this year's C's, including what he believes is missing from this roster.
You can be a fan of NFL football and dislike the NFL. You can relish the action and the competition […] The post Big sigh as Antonio Brown and the NFL get what they deserve appeared first on TheGrio.
Georgia is favored by three after Alabama won the SEC title game 41-24. Can Kirby Smart win his first national title and get his first win over Nick Saban?
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians tried to say as little as possible regarding Antonio Brown‘s exit from the team. On Thursday, after Brown accused Arians of pressuring Brown to play while injured, Arians had no choice but to provide more details. Arians claimed that Brown at no point in the game complained to the trainer or [more]
Baker Mayfield delivered context to a fascinating report about the Browns.