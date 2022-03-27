Dylan Larkin with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 03/27/2022
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 03/27/2022
Officer Dan Rocha, 41, had lived in Everett for over a decade and served as an Everett police officers since 2017.
Jakub Vrana (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 03/27/2022
Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/27/2022
Alex Nedeljkovic allowed one goal in regulation, but couldn't stop the Tampa Bay Lightning on the power play in OT as the Detroit Red Wings lost, 2-1.
Here's how the purse was paid out at the WGC-Dell Tech. Match Play, from the champ to those who didn't win a match.
Joe Thomas thinks Mayfield got "sensitive" then overplayed his hand:
Two years before the Packers traded receiver Davante Adams and the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill, the Vikings traded receiver Stefon Diggs. The hero of the Minneapolis Miracle wanted out. He got his wish, quickly. He made his move on the same day Kirk Cousins got a new contract (coincidentally — or not). In a [more]
With Tom Brady changing his mind 39 days into his "retirement," Peyton Manning believes Brady should send back the gifts he sent him following his announcement in February.
Four years after missing the World Cup for the first time since 1986, the USMNT effectively clinched a spot in this year’s edition with Sunday's win.
At this point, it’s no secret that Saint Peter’s basketball is no ordinary No. 15 seed, that it can hang with the big boys. What about North Carolina?
Earlier today, we looked at what the 49ers will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And here’s the reaction to the item was posted: the 49ers will have a hard time trading Garoppolo. The problem arises from the full set of circumstances surrounding his situation. The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, [more]
According to The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers view three members of the 2022 QB class as first-round talents. Want to venture a guess as to who they are?
This was awkward.
High school and collegiate athletes competed in 4x100, 4x400 relays, 200 meters Saturday.
The moment Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams alleging discrimination in the hiring process, it appeared his coaching career was finished. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threw Flores a lifeline, though, hiring Flores as an assistant coach. “I wanted to stay close to Brian when his legal issues started,” [more]
Winning by now should be old hat for Scottie Scheffler. Moments after Scheffler closed out Kevin Kisner on the 15th hole to win for the third time in five starts, the 25-year-old Texan was overcome by tears and hugs, from his wife to his parents and sisters and pretty much everyone who could get a piece of him at Austin Country Club. From a top junior in Dallas to four years as a Texas Longhorn to his time outside the ropes at the Match Play watching the world's best, all Scheffler wanted to do was play alongside them.
“Wasn’t what I was expecting,” Ochai Agbaji said of Bill Self’s halftime speech that sparked KU’s second-half explosion to beat Miami.
Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran showed off his elite speed by scoring from second base on a sac fly on Sunday. Watch the play here.
AUSTIN, Texas — In exactly the kind of thrilling final-lap, final-turn high-action finish NASCAR has so often provided on road courses, Ross Chastain persevered in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix to win his first career NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas — the sixth different winner this season. […]
This year's men's Final Four participants have combined for 17 national titles and 61 Final Fours.