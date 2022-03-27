Dylan Larkin with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Associated Press

Winning by now should be old hat for Scottie Scheffler. Moments after Scheffler closed out Kevin Kisner on the 15th hole to win for the third time in five starts, the 25-year-old Texan was overcome by tears and hugs, from his wife to his parents and sisters and pretty much everyone who could get a piece of him at Austin Country Club. From a top junior in Dallas to four years as a Texas Longhorn to his time outside the ropes at the Match Play watching the world's best, all Scheffler wanted to do was play alongside them.