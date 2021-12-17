Dylan Larkin with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 12/16/2021
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 12/16/2021
$550 million in state funding is available for the project.
Her reasoning for stepping down after five years stems from 'a toxic environment' at Mater Dei. The team won three state titles.
Like the Springsteen song about the guy with a wife and kids in Baltimore, Jack, Urban Meyer went out for a ride and he never went back. In his first press conference at the interim head coach of the Jaguars, Darrell Bevell said that Meyer left before last night’s meetings and didn’t return. Bevell also [more]
The Jaguars might have hoped Urban Meyer would be the next Jimmy Johnson. Instead, he turned out to be a massive college-to-NFL coaching flop.
Now that the Jaguars have fired Urban Meyer, who should they hire to replace him? We have a few qualified candidates in mind.
This was terrifying.
More than 100 former NBA players gave their thoughts on who they think the best player in the league is today, who will be the best in five years, and more.
Seiya Suzuki could be just the outfielder the Giants would like to sign without breaking the bank.
Lambo explained his decision to go public with the alleged Urban Meyer kicking incident shortly before the coach was dismissed.
There was no coming back from the way Meyer burned Lawrence's rookie season to the ground, and lost the trust of his star QB in the process.
Andre Roberts got the Chargers off to a fast start, taking the opening kickoff 75 yards. He was headed toward the end zone before Deandre Baker got the angle on him. As Roberts was trying to change direction, he tripped over his own feet at the Kansas City 30. He made it to the 24-yard [more]
Urban Meyer's bullying style may have worked in college, but it proved to be a disastrous fit in the NFL.
Early Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced his team had fired head coach Urban Meyer, who was in his first year as head coach. The Jaguars are 2-11 and have lost five games in a row. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach. The firing concludes a tumultuous experience for Meyer, […]
The Yankees have signed OF Ender Inciarte to a minor league deal.
Michael Thomas reacts to Jaguars firing his old college coach Urban Meyer
6 more players were added to the COVID-19 lists for the Browns today to go along with those placed yesterday and last week bringing the grand total to 18 players. The team added four, one to the active roster and three to the practice squad in response:
What should you know about Alex Binelas, the prospect the Red Sox acquired in the Jackie Bradley Jr. trade? For starters, he has a nickname fit for a king, writes John Tomase.
Most of the pundits see the Chiefs beating the Chargers.
The game was only 1:33 old when Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. silenced the crowd and sent his teammates to a knee in prayer. Parham hit the back of his helmet on the turf while attempting to catch a fourth-down pass in the back of the end zone. It appeared he was unconcscious. Medical [more]
Big commitment from the Tennessee Kicker/Punter