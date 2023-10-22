Dylan Larkin with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 10/22/2023
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs. Ravens game.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
Humphries was aiming for Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks, but made contact with an official instead.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
Verstappen took the lead at the halfway point and beat Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
Ready to set your lineups for Week 7? Looking for last-minute help in season-long and DFS? Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don has you covered.
Follow all the action in Week 7 right here with Yahoo Sports.
Trying to figure out which games will pay the fantasy football bills in Week 7? Matt Harmon has you covered.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Offseason rehabilitation of the injury didn't work.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some very important findings that could help you to victory in Week 7.
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
The college football balance was upset after some late-night results Saturday.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.