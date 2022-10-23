Dylan Larkin with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 10/23/2022
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 10/23/2022
The Detroit Red Wings didn't allow a power play goal and had three of their own in five tries in a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim.
Former Giants manager Dusty Baker had an incredible response after hearing Bruce Bochy was hired to be the Texas Rangers' new manager.
Which New York Yankees players showed up this postseason, and which didn't? Pete Caldera hands out his final grades.
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
"I mean, are you out of your mind?"
Mattress Mack has a lot riding on an Astros World Series win.
Despite the Philadelphia Flyers' strong start to the season, John Tortorella's intensity may already be drawing the ire of some of his stars.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
Texas A&M football has suspended three freshmen players indefinitely following a locker room incident last week in South Carolina.
When Bryce Harper crushed a two-run shot into left field to give the Phillies their 4-3 lead, Phillies radio broadcast Scott Franzke absolutely nailed the call. By Adam Hermann
"Their championship in 2017, for many, carries a mental asterisk if not an official asterisk," Bob Costas said before the Astros accepted trophies.
On Baseball Night in NY, Todd Zeile, John Jastremski and Jerry Blevins discuss the pending free agency of Aaron Judge. They talk about the possibilities of Judge resigning with the Yankees, heading across town to the Mets, or ending up elsewhere.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens try and solve the Week 8 waiver wire for fantasy football managers, but first they go through all of the news of the day.
Belichick and Eberflus commented on the dirty hit that knocked David Andrews out of Monday night's game.
Alex Ovechkin will soon become the third player in NHL history to score 800 career goals as he moves closer to Wayne Gretzkys all-time record of 894.
Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played and the Golden Knights defeated the Maple Leafs 3-1.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
Andy Behrens examines the week's priority adds as fantasy managers deal with more injuries and navigate the Chiefs and Chargers being on bye.