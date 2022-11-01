Dylan Larkin: Detroit Red Wings embarrassed in 8-3 loss at Buffalo Sabres
Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp and Derek Lalonde, Oct. 31, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y.
Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp and Derek Lalonde, Oct. 31, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y.
Morning Weather Oct. 31
Look who is turning six years old on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Rain has altered the World Series schedule in Philadelphia. Again.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
Bullied on the field. Bullies off of it. Michigan State is in need of repair after losing to Michigan and starting a brawl after the loss.
The Vols beat Kentucky on Saturday while Ohio State beat Penn State.
After reports indicated that Michigan defensive back Gemon Green and his family were set to retain a lawyer for the events that happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan State game, it appears the lawyer has been identified and he has spoken. According to Sports Illustrated Pat Forde, Mars released a statement suggesting that Green suffered a concussion in the assault and indicated that those involved will feel 'the full wrath of the law.' "When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won't suffice," Mars' statement to Forde read.
The big hit eluded the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series against Astros lefty Framber Valdez, who was filthy. Was he, perhaps, too filthy? Here's what the Phils had to say about Valdez' curious mannerisms on the mound. By Corey Seidman
Ross Chastain's spectacular finish at Martinsville Speedway had drivers talking but not everyone liked what they saw.
Auburn football is looking for a new coach. Can the SEC stop AU from hiring Hugh Freeze, who left Ole Miss under a cloud? Here's what the league says.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. ''We've kind of decided to move on here,'' Napier said Monday. ''I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege.
Spot on, as always.
One of Auburn's top targets for the head coaching vacancy spoke out on the news of Bryan Harsin's firing on Monday.
Jim Harbaugh pulled no punches, saying he can't image Michigan State's tunnel attack won't 'result in criminal charges.'
Here are the NFL teams rumored to be buyers and sellers ahead of the leagues Nov. 1 trade deadline.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.