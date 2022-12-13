Dylan Larkin confident in Red Wings spot in standings, especially with key players out

Associated Press

Jared Goff is finally having fun as a member of the Detroit Lions. The Lions went 3-13-1 while the quarterback he had been traded for, Matthew Stafford, won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. At times, Goff had the Lions offense playing as well as anyone in the NFL, but inconsistency, turnovers and a terrible defense left Detroit at 1-6 and looking at yet another lost season.