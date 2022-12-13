Dylan Larkin confident in Red Wings spot in standings, especially with key players out
Dylan Larkin confident in Red Wings spot in standings, especially with key players out | Brad Galli has more
Dylan Larkin confident in Red Wings spot in standings, especially with key players out | Brad Galli has more
The Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 will feature some of the NFL's best matchups of the season. Heres the full list and schedule of games on NBC.
Detroit Red Wings' TV channel, score, live updates, radio info and more for their game on Dec. 13, 2022 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes.
Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin & Derek Lalonde, Dec. 12, 2022 in Detroit.
Jared Goff is finally having fun as a member of the Detroit Lions. The Lions went 3-13-1 while the quarterback he had been traded for, Matthew Stafford, won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. At times, Goff had the Lions offense playing as well as anyone in the NFL, but inconsistency, turnovers and a terrible defense left Detroit at 1-6 and looking at yet another lost season.
Rising prices have hammered the U.S. economy this year, as pandemic-era stimulus checks, supply chain problems, and geopolitical conflict have triggered the worst bout of inflation in four decades. That financial pressure has forced millions of Americans to dip into their savings to make ends meet, and the situation has been especially challenging for retired workers on Social Security.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Lionel Messi is now just one win away from a World Cup trophy that's eluded him his whole career.
Jordan insisted 'that the recipient should be able to see himself in the award.'
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
“Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports. You have to have contingency plans,” head coach Arthur Smith said.
Lane Kiffin shared an emotional statement following the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
The Lakers clearly want to trade for at least one forward who can light it up from downtown.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
Japan's Naoya Inoue said he had not yet reached his "goal" after becoming the first undisputed bantamweight world champion in half a century Tuesday with a knock-out win over England's Paul Butler.
Here is a look at the World Cup prize money table and the full list of how much each nation received based on their performance in Qatar.
Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract. Detroit Lions may be next.