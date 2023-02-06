Dylan Larkin aware of discussion surrounding potential contract extension
Upon his return from NHL All-Star Weekend, Dylan Larkin talked Monday about the conversation surrounding a potential contract extension with the Red Wings.
The Red Wings return from the NHL All-Star break with high expectations and a healthy roster. Jeanna Trotman reports from Detroit.
Jakub Vrana, who the Detroit Red Wings waived and assigned to the AHL in January, has been scoring lately. But that hasn't translated into a call-up.
There are less than four weeks until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 and the market is still taking shape.
Tyler Lawrence, who lived in Norwood and attended Coakley Middle School, was staying at his grandparent’s house when it happened.
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
Kyrie Irvings trade from the Brooklyn Nets could make Kevin Durants future interesting. Could these five teams poke around?
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
In 2015, it even predicted the exact score.
A discussion seemingly about Kyrie Irving's trade to Dallas sunk into an exchange of personal attacks between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
Indiana knocked off Purdue on Saturday, but the Boilermakers stayed on top of the poll.
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator on Monday, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season. Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami. Prior to being hired by the Dolphins, Flores was an assistant for 11 seasons for New England, the last eight on the defensive side.
Few know Tom Brady better than his father, Tom Brady Sr., who admitted he saw some pretty clear signs that his son was leaning toward retirement prior to the QB's surprising announcement.
The Lakers want to make a deadline deal, but there is not one that makes them a contender out there.
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action.
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
How did Nick Sirianni, an unknown coach, win over the Eagles' locker room so fast? The players told us. By Reuben Frank
The Patriots have, on a few occasions, spent big to fix glaring roster holes. This offseason is different, writes Phil Perry. It's the coaching staff that owner Robert Kraft is bolstering with his checkbook, and the Adrian Klemm hire is the latest example.
Martin Truex Jr., Austin Dillon, and Kyle Busch were the top three finishers during the Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR's season-opening event
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann talked injuries, flopping, that second technical foul against Wisconsin and more on his weekly radio show.