Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat clicking for Detroit Red Wings

Patience has rewarded the Detroit Red Wings with two hot scorers.

Alex DeBrincat begins the week atop the NHL scoring race with 12 points, one point ahead of linemate Dylan Larkin. The pair combined for four goals and two assists in Sunday's win over the Calgary Flames to send the Wings on a five-game winning streak as they face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.

The coaching staff paired DeBrincat, an offseason acquisition, with Larkin from the start of training camp, but it took time for the two to really click.

Larkin and DeBrincat, both from the metro Detroit area, have been teammates before, but not at this level.

"We played summer league for a couple years together and we scored a lot in that league, and we knew it would transfer to the NHL because why not, right?" Larkin said, laughing, after Sunday's 6-2 victory. "No, it’s good.

"Honestly, Cat, his hockey sense is off the charts and everyone knows he can score, but how he finds space and how he finds pockets, that honestly took a little bit to get used to. I haven’t played with a player who is looking in spots that not many can find. I’ve tried to really just keep my eyes open when I have the puck for him, but also when he has the puck, I’m trying to get open as well. It’s been really nice so far."

Other than being held without a point in Saturday's 5-2 victory in Ottawa by the Senators — his former team —DeBrincat has produced in every game. He has eight goals and four assists in six games; Larkin has three goals and eight assists.

"Playing with Dylan and (Lucas Raymond), they’re two great players, and I think our play in the d-zone has led to a lot of odd-man rushes and getting chances the other way," DeBrincat said. "We’re trying to play the right way and I think we’re converting on our chances, which is great. Hopefully we can keep that going."

General manager Steve Yzerman took advantage of DeBrincat's unwillingness to sign a long-term deal in Ottawa by acquiring him for a package that included forward Dominik Kubalik and defense prospect Donovan Sebrango. DeBrincat, a 25-year-old Farmington Hills natiuve, is a two-time 41-goal scorer; although he dropped to 27 last season, he's on pace to return to his 40-goal form. Undersized at 5 feet 8 and 180 pounds, he has shown what a knack he has for finishing.

"I’ve played with a lot of great players in my career and I’ve tried to watch them and see where they go, try to learn some things from every guy I play with," DeBrincat said. "So it's a little bit of that and a little bit of natural instincts. Growing up, I was always smaller than everyone and I had to find different ways to score. I wasn’t going to power my way to the net, so had to find different areas."

A few games ago, Lalonde sounded like he would split up the two if he didn't see more from them, but now their line with Raymond (who had three assists Sunday) has been on fire.

"We’re patient with them," Lalonde said. "They didn’t have a lot of chemistry through camp, early on in the New Jersey game. But now they’re starting to do some good things, I think there’s some chemistry there. I just think all three are really good on entries, but it’s them creating entries, is why they’re doing well."

