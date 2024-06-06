DE Dylan Horton returns to practice for Texans since cancer remission

The Houston Texans received the best possible news last month surrounding defensive end Dylan Horton’s health.

After months of treatment for Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma, Horton rang the bell a second time, signaling he was in remission. He’s now looking to ring a different bell come Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Horton returned to practice for the first time in months after missing the final weeks of the 2023 regular season. While he didn’t participate in drills, he was spotted attentively watching the defensive line from the sidelines.

#Texans defensive end Dylan Horton, who recently celebrated his final treatment for Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, at practice with his teammates @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/MyNGcqXyqz — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 5, 2024

“What a special moment for Dylan,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said last month after Horton returned to the locker room for the first time since the offseason. “For me to see him ring the bell- it brings a tear to your eye just to know a young man whose career is ahead of him- he is just going along playing football, and at the drop of a dime, that changes.”

The expectations are for Horton to work his way back to practice in July for the start of training camp. He might be limited revving up in rep count, but the Texans are pleased that any progress should be considered positive.

“Him being back around is great. It is great for morale,” tight end Dalton Schultz said last month. “Guys love him, and I am happy he is back in the building.”

Texans DE Dylan Horton is here at practice watching the DEs. Horton was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma, and rung the bell last month after finishing his last chemo treatment. He’s hopeful to return for training camp. pic.twitter.com/XEhrvFTkBg — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) June 5, 2024

A fourth-round pick out of TCU in 2023, Horton played 10 games last season prior to the diagnosis. He had 13 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Should he be cleared for live reps in games, Horton would add much-needed depth to the defensive end rotation behind Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett and rookie Solomon Byrd.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire