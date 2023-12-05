Dylan Harper, a 5-star guard, is set to announce

On Monday night, five-star guard Dylan Harper announced that he would be making his college commitment. Harper is the highest-ranked recruit in the nation who remains uncommitted.

He is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard from Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey).

The report from On3 on Monday said that Harper will be making a midweek announcement from a final five that includes Duke, Rutgers, Auburn, Kansas, and Indiana.

ESPN ranks Harper as the second-best player in the nation and he is a consensus five-star. He has taken official visits to Duke and Indiana as well as Rutgers. His visit to Rutgers in mid-October is his most recent trip.

The Top Uncommitted Players in the 2024 Class: Dylan Harper (No. 3 NATL)

VJ Edgecombe (No. 5)

Derrion Reid (No. 12)

Karter Knox (No. 13)

Derik Queen (No. 16)

Bryson Tucker (No. 18)

Billy Richmond (No. 21)

Zoom Diallo (No. 25)https://t.co/WIzZuttdFM — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) December 5, 2023

Harper is the quintessential combo guard. He is strong on the dribble and can penetrate with excellent court vision. He is a fundamentally solid distributor of the basketball, can score in a variety of ways, rebound and is a high-level defender.

Blessed with good size and length, Harper can defend in the post or along the perimeter.

He is the son of former NBA standout Ron Harper and the brother of Toronto Raptors forward Ron Harper Jr., who played collegiately for Rutgers.

