Dylan Guenther with a Spectacular Goal from Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken
The 24-year-old has been placed on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
The women's tournament has 11 games that tip off before 6 p.m. ET. The men's tournament has two.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Langborg had two 20-point games in the tournament a season ago for Princeton.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
March Madness is here, and Friday is the busiest day of the NCAA tournament.
In today's edition: Day 1 March Madness recap, previewing today's men's and women's action, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
The USMNT ultimately beat Jamaica 3-1, but trailed for 94 minutes, and very nearly lost.
Bobby Smitheran fired longtime coach Dan Monson after The Beach ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers took on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and the Padres in MLB's first regular-season game in South Korea.
The Dodgers are off to a great start.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.