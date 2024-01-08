Dylan Guenther with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 01/07/2024
Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 01/07/2024
On a day when Belichick’s future was seemingly hanging in balance, another recent Patriots trend reversed.
After New England's season-ending loss to the Jets, Belichick confronted the elephant in the room.
The Cowboys ended up with a pretty important division championship.
Brandon Aubrey went 35-of-35 to start the season for the Cowboys, and was just two field goals away from matching the NFL’s all-time record.
The Packers will look to clinch a playoff spot while the Cowboys seek an NFC East division title.
The Lions potentially lost a key player with their postseason scheduled to start next week.
Questions about head coach Bill Belichick's future weren't the only thing swirling.
A big early turnover had big implications in the NFC South race.
The Dolphins are going to be missing two major weapons in the AFC East championship game.
Reed will have to cover his critics' legal costs after trying to sue them for $1 billion.
The Colts and Texans are playing a true postseason eliminator.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
The Golden State Warriors' trying season got a bit worse.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.