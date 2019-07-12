Dylan Groenewegen's sprint finish wraps up a sleepy, six-hour stage that remains part of the Tour de France’s rich heritage

Dylan Groenewegen won stage seven of the Tour de France in Chalon-sur-Saone as Giulio Ciccone retained the yellow jersey - Velo

This was one of those soporific days at the Tour de France when everything slows down to such an extent the riders at the back of the peloton could probably sneak off for a refreshing glass of Chardonnay at a nearby chateau and still make it back for the bunch sprint at the end.

The longest stage of this year’s race, 230km from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône, was eventually won by Jumbo-Visma sprinter Dylan Groenewegen. The Dutchman pipped Caleb Ewan [Lotto-Soudal] by the width of a wine glass after six hours of slow-motion advertising for the Burgundy tourist board.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There was precious little light relief. The days of riders actually sneaking off during boring grand tour stages (to go and buy ice creams, for instance, as Matt White did at the 2006 Giro d’Italia) are long gone. Cycling is a serious business these days. Teams are alert to everything, riding in formation, keeping constant tabs on the break.

Wanty-Gobert's Yoann Offredo and Cofidis' Stephane Rossetto attacked from the flag on Friday but never had any chance of staying away. The duo spent over 200km out on their own before being reeled in with just under 30km to go.

Not that these stages do not have their place at the Tour. Like a sleepy session in a Test match when the cameras pan to members snoozing in their straw boaters due to the lack of wickets or runs, they are part of the Tour’s rich heritage; a chance to slow down, to appreciate La France Profonde.

They cannot all be action-packed slugfests like Thursday’s stage to La Planche des Belles Filles when Geraint Thomas stamped his authority on this race with that late attack. Talk of his Thomas’s form was everywhere at the buses on Friday morning, with support for the Welshman's chances having grown markedly overnight.

The Dutchman pipped Caleb Ewan at the line Credit: AFP

Story continues

There was a notable shift in rhetoric outside the Ineos bus, in particular, with Dave Brailsford seemingly happy to back the 2018 winner as de facto team leader now, while dampening expectations around Egan Bernal.

Asked whether he thought people were maybe expecting too much of his 22 year-old Colombian, who had been tipped to win on La Planche des Belles Filles but appeared to struggle, eventually losing nine seconds to Thomas and switching positions with him on GC, Brailsford agreed.

“I think maybe everyone is getting a bit carried away [with Bernal],” he said. “I think for a young guy, the first time he has been here with that pressure on his young shoulders…for me this [race] is as much about learning how to manage that expectation as it is about trying to win the race.”

It was an interesting admission and felt in stark contrast to Brailsford’s eve-of-Tour assessment of Bernal’s chances in Brussels last week, when he had stated: "I think you have a physical age and a mental age but when you're ready, you're ready. And he’s ready.”

Whether Bernal really is struggling to cope with the pressure, or whether Brailsford would simply prefer to heap it on Thomas’s shoulders, safe in the knowledge that the Welshman can handle it, remains to be seen. Either way, Brailsford admitted that Bernal lying sixth on GC, five seconds behind Thomas, might help the youngster.

“Yeah I think it’s a better position for him to be in actually,” he said. “I think Geraint is so experienced, and so calm now… he has been through it all.”

That is certainly true. Thomas has been through it all at the Tour, from finishing second last on debut in 2007, to riding around with a broken pelvis in 2013, to giving his victory speech (plus mic drop) on the Champs Elysees last year. After Thursday’s performance, the Welshman is suddenly most pundits’ favourite to win again. Not that anyone should have been surprised. He did tell Telegraph Sport in an interview at his training camp in Tenerife in late May that his numbers were “as good as last year”.

The only thing he lacked, and we lacked - due to Thomas’s subsequent crash at the Tour of Switzerland - was proof in a race setting. Now we have it.

Saturday's 200km test from Macon to Saint-Etienne will be another long, hot one. But with seven categorised climbs and the possibility of some real racing, unlike Friday, there will be no time for ice creams.