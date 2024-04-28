Dylan Edwards commits to K-State

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It’s an unlikely reunion in Manhattan, Kansas.

Dylan Edwards is expected to be a Wildcat, he announced on social media on Sunday. Edwards commits to K-State for the second time, after pledging purple in June of 2022 while a senior at Derby High School. Edwards would go on to commit to Notre Dame before switching once more and playing his freshman year of college at Colorado.

Now, the speedy running back is coming back to his original pick. Edwards transfers from the Buffs with three years of eligibility remaining. His freshman campaign consisted of over 600 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.

