Dylan Edwards becoming ‘more dynamic’ within Colorado’s offense

Colorado running back Dylan Edwards burst onto the scene early last season as a true freshman, but 2024 should be an even bigger year for the Buffs’ offensive playmaker.

During his first college football season, Edwards was on the field plenty for the Buffs, getting touches in the run game while being a reliable check-down for quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the passing game. Sporting a bulked-up frame amid his second spring in Boulder, Edwards spoke with the media Tuesday about his role within new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system.

Remembering his four-touchdown game against TCU, I asked Edwards if catching the ball was still a major part of his game. His answer should have Buffs fans thinking about NFL stars such as Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Percy Harvin.

“It’s crazy, because this year I’m playing way more receiver,” Edwards said. “I’m more dynamic in our offense. I’m not just a running back. I am in the running backs room, but I view myself as not a running back or a receiver. I’m just an all-around threat towards the defense. I feel like I can split out. I can go in motion. I can do it all.”

