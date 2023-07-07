Dylan Crews named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

Dylan Crews piled up accolades on his way to leading LSU to a national title.

He kept it rolling this week when he was named the 2022-23 SEC Male Athlete of the Year.

The award is decided by a vote of the SEC’s athletic directors.

Entering the season with near-impossible expectations, Crews delivered, having his best year as a Tiger. That says a lot considering how good he was as a freshman and sophomore.

Crews led the SEC in hits, batting overage, on-base percentage, and runs. He was one of the best defenders in center field too, not committing an error this year.

Crews is joined by Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas, who won SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

Dylan Crews Named 2022-23 SEC Male Athlete of the Year 🔗 https://t.co/nFyUmE949S pic.twitter.com/DB3RyibbUa — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) July 6, 2023

Crews remains a projected top three pick in the upcoming MLB draft, with a chance to go first overall.

“We are proud and grateful for their outstanding representation of the SEC and of the accomplishments they have achieved as member of their university communities,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said of Crews and Thomas in a release.

