Dylan Cozens with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

India's Tata group is in talks with three states to invest up to $300 million to set up a semiconductor assembly and test unit, two sources familiar with the matter said, as part of the conglomerate's push into high-tech manufacturing. Tata is talking to the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana and scouting for land for the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant, the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter is not public. While Tata has previously said it would likely enter the semiconductor business, this is the first time news about the group's foray into the sector and its scale has been reported.