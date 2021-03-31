Dylan Cole visiting with Giants

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Giants are looking at some more depth for their defense.

According to the transaction wire, linebacker Dylan Cole is visiting with New York.

Cole has spent the first four years of his career with the Texans. He played only six games in 2020, going on injured reserve with a back injury in November. He also had a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cole has primarily played special teams in his career — particularly in 2020 when he played only three defensive snaps. In 37 contests with Houston, he’s recorded a sack, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, and five tackles for loss.

Dylan Cole visiting with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Giants sign Cole Hikutini, Josh Kalu, Chris Milton

    The Giants announced Tuesday evening the signings of tight end Cole Hikutini and defensive backs Joshua Kalu and Chris Milton. Hikutini previously spent time with the 49ers (2017-18), Vikings (2018-19) and Cowboys (2019-21). Dallas released Hikutini earlier this month. He has appeared in four NFL games – all in 2017 with the 49ers – and [more]

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Bears' win total for 2021 NFL season set at 7 by oddsmakers

    Oddsmakers aren't high for the Monsters of the Midway.

  • Robert Kraft gives candid take on watching 2020 Patriots miss playoffs

    Watching the New England Patriots struggle throughout the 2020 NFL season and miss the playoffs was a frustrating experience for fans throughout the region, and it sounds like the team's owner felt the same way.

  • Kelvin Sampson has rehabilitated Houston, leading Cougars to men's Final Four. What about his baggage?

    Maybe no coach in college basketball carries as much baggage as Houston's Kelvin Sampson. Is rehabbing the Cougars enough to fix his own reputation?

  • Former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson visiting Jaguars

    Wilson took a visit with the Jaguars on Wednesday.

  • Robert Kraft: Patriots need to get QB position 'solidified'

    Robert Kraft spoke highly of Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham, but the Patriots owner doesn't believe status quo at QB will suffice.

  • Hero or villain? Houston's Kelvin Sampson has survived and advanced

    Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are still alive in the NCAA tournament — a testament to his resilience as a coach and the uneven nature of this college basketball season.

  • Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about why the team focused on defense in free agency

    The Minnesota Vikings focused on the defense in 2021 NFL free agency with signing like Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson.

  • Florida's Kyle Pitts, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase make case for Detroit Lions to consider at No. 7

    Florida's Kyle Pitts said playing alongside Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson would make the offense "hard for a defense to scheme" against

  • Fantasy Basketball: Analyzing the starts of Norman Powell and more new faces in new places

    Nick Whalen dissects the starts of some of the biggest movers from the NBA trade deadline.

  • Baylor broils No. 3 Razorbacks, ready for even bigger game

    Another contender emerged from the mist at the NCAA Tournament - nothing dramatic, mind you, like in the movies, because we already knew No. 1 seed Baylor was very good. Baylor faces No. 2 Houston, which nearly blew a 17-point lead before shaking off 11th-seeded Oregon State 67-61, come Saturday for a spot in the national championship game. Cougar fans have until then to revel in the memories of Houston's great ''Phi Slamma Jamma'' tournament teams of the early 80s, but they could be in for a rude awakening.

  • Fans Can Watch 2019 Whelen Modified Races Free On TrackPass

    While there is no racing on the track this weekend, there is plenty to watch, thanks to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, the streaming product representing NASCAR‘s most significant undertaking in the direct-to-consumer space. NBC Sports has made TrackPass, along with nine other services, free in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, through May 1. […]

  • Setting The Scene: 2017 Whelen Modified Tour from Stafford

    Two races remained in the 2017 season when the NASCAR Whelen Modifeid Tour arrived at Stafford Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 1 for the NAPA Fall Final 150. It was shaping up to be one of the closest championships in the history of the tour. Six drivers arrived at Stafford within 35 points of the […]

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • JJ Redick sounds off on Pelicans front office, says they can’t be trusted

    After a surprise trade to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline, JJ Redick sounded off on the Pelicans front office, saying they can't be trusted.

  • Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

    Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • Russell Westbrook hits back at Stephen A. Smith: 'A championship don't change my life'

    After Stephen A. Smith made remarks critical of Russell Westbrook, citing no titles, Westbrook addressed the comments in a postgame press conference.

  • Steelers signing speedy WR Mathew Sexton

    Pittsburgh continues to add speed on offense.