Dylan Cease's 200th strikeout
Dylan Cease strikes out Alex Verdugo to reach 200 strikeouts in a season for the third time in his career
Dylan Cease strikes out Alex Verdugo to reach 200 strikeouts in a season for the third time in his career
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Alabama game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central and joined the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
Stick with us through this entire epic day of college football action.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
No player has hit more homers and stolen more bases in a season than Ronald Acuña Jr. has this year.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
Turns out money doesn't automatically buy happiness.
Aaron Judge is now the first Yankees player ever to record multiple three-home-run games in a single season.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
While losing Diggs to a torn ACL is a tough blow, the Cowboys have enough depth on defense to avoid a significant drop-off.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin provides all the latest updates to some key rookies as we head into Week 3.
Emily Pedersen is the first person to hit a hole-in-one at the Solheim Cup since 2013.
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Captain Andrew Luck rides again.