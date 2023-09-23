Dylan Cease joins elite White Sox company with 200-strikeout season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease just reached his third straight 200-strikeout season against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Dylan Cease is the third White Sox pitcher to earn reach 200-strikeout seasons and do it consecutively 🙌 pic.twitter.com/55Obch7H1q — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 23, 2023

In White Sox history, only three pitchers have ever recorded three or more 200-strikeout seasons. Chris Sale (four seasons) and Ed Walsh (five seasons) are the only other two South Side pitchers to do it.

The three are also the only three to post three 200-strikeout seasons consecutively. This season marks Cease's third straight season posting the impressive mark. Sale posted three straight seasons between 2013-15 (and 2016) and Walsh from 1910-12.

This season, Cease holds a 4.85 ERA from 32 starts and 165 innings. With his 200 strikeouts, he has 77 walks along with it. He holds a 7-8 pitching record.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.