Dylan Bundy vomits behind Yankees Stadium mound, leaves game

undefined

Something didn't sit right with Dylan Bundy on Monday.

Maybe it was the 90-degree heat. Maybe it was his lunch. Maybe it was both.

Whatever it was, the Los Angeles Angels pitcher didn't have his best stuff on the mound at Yankees Stadium. During the second inning of a 2-2 game against the New York Yankees, Bundy toed the rubber for a 1-1 pitch to Yankees second baseman DJ Lemahieu.

Then he stepped off, turned around and proceeded to vomit behind the pitchers mound. TV cameras caught a close-up of the unfortunate incident before quickly shifting to Lemahieu, who appropriately took a stroll while members of the Angels dugout tended to their ill pitcher.

(You've been warned)

Whatever Dylan Bundy had…



I don’t want it. pic.twitter.com/RShzTlU281 — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) June 29, 2021

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a front-row seat for the show. He couldn't take his eyes off the action at the mound.

Durant couldn’t believe how much puke there was pic.twitter.com/XUPeSpqTgq — The Short Porch (@short_porch) June 29, 2021

That was the end of Bundy's night after 43 pitches. Jose Suarez took his place and induced a Lemahieu groundout to end the inning. The Angels later announced that Bundy was suffering from heat exhaustion.

Here's hoping he recovers quickly and is able to make his next scheduled start.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: Dylan Bundy #37 of the Los Angeles Angels leaves the game after falling ill during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: