Dyche on securing safety, the 'feel-good factor' and Luton

Everton boss Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Friday's Premier League match at Luton.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Dyche began by saying he is "very pleased" survival has been secured: "So thankful to the staff and players for all of their efforts and of course the fans, who played their part as well. A very big week - not just in the results but in the feel of the situation and how quickly it changes from a real negative to a real heavy positive."

He confirmed Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman have trained and will "be in consideration" for Friday while Beto has recovered from concussion and has also trained. James Tarkowski missed training as he waits on the birth of his child.

On the prospective takeover from 777 Holdings: "Still waiting on more news. It's very simple - I've met with the group once and that hasn't changed."

On performing in their final three games: "We're finding that balance. The feel-good factor has obviously affected everyone and we want to use that to our advantage. The freedom comes back into your play because our objective is achieved. It's about using all the things we've learned in these last three games and delivering performances."

On opponents Luton: "We're going against a team who are fighting and had a really tough run of results. They're still fighting, still working. We have to go there with the right attitude and we intend to do so. We want to take it on, win and finish the season correctly."

Dyche did not speculate when asked about whether the club's financial situation may force them into selling players this summer: "Not necessarily. There are obvious questions to be answered but possible it's new ownership might change things. Various things go into PSR [profitability and sustainability rules] not just player sales."

Follow the rest of Wednesday's football news