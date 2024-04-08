Is Dyche-ball turning ugly?

[BBC]

BBC Sport's Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

@ChrisGill95 on 'X' asked: Any Everton win is welcome but Sean Dyche saying "we deliberately tried to play it long and make it as ugly as possible for them" is shocking when facing a second from bottom Burnley side. I don’t think I can stomach another season of ‘Dyche-ball’ - am I being unkind?

Phil answered: I confess I winced when I heard those words because it was an open admission of very limited methods and strategy against a team who have struggled so badly in the Premier League this season.

Not exactly the old 'School Of Science' is it? – nor should it be at this stage of the season but it was certainly a sobering admission of what Everton currently are.

I could perhaps understand it if Everton were trying to combat Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City but they should surely be able to offer more than that against Burnley, who have suffered a lot in this campaign.

I know the comments have drawn a lot of adverse reaction from Everton supporters, even though they accept it is simply all about getting points on the board now.

If Everton survive and Dyche is still there next season, then the style of football will simply have to be more watchable or fans will be turned off.

