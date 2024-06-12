Dybala waits for Roma as future shrouded in doubt

Paulo Dybala is waiting to hear from Roma as endless transfer market rumours circulate around the Argentine star.

The 30-year-old forward has been one of the best players in the Giallorossi squad since his arrival on a free transfer two years ago, when he took a salary drop and put pen to paper on a three-year contract worth €4m net per season with no signing bonus, keen to join the club.

Dybala has continued to shine for Roma over the last 24 months and has attracted attention across Europe, with his €12m release clause giving interested parties a way to snap him up in the transfer market.

Dybala position

Page 10 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Dybala is currently enjoying his holiday in Miami, preparing for his wedding at the end of next month. In the meantime, he’s waiting to hear from Roma, unbothered by the various transfer market rumours.

The 30-year-old’s salary will rise to €7.5m net per season plus €2m in add-ons, a high figure for the club. He’d be willing to sign a new contract, possibly up to three years, to help spread out these costs for amortisation purposes. He is keen to stay at the club and is now waiting to hear from their directors.