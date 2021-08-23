Dyami Brown, Jaret Patterson show big-play potential for Washington

The Washington Football Team already had quite a few dynamic playmakers on offense heading into this season, but it looks like they landed a couple more during and even after the 2021 NFL draft.

Dyami Brown, a third-round pick out of North Carolina, is already putting his impressive skill set on display during the preseason, making the impressive catch you see in the video above during this week’s preseason matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Washington also managed to land one of the most explosive running backs in all of college football last year, and they didn’t even have to use a draft pick on him. Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson somehow slipped through the cracks for all seven rounds of this year’s draft, and he’s showing the rest of the league why that was a big mistake:

Combining a young, explosive offense with one of the NFL’s best defenses should bode well for Washington’s chances of repeating as NFC East champs and making it back to the playoffs this season.