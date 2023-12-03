Dwyer football community mourns death of recent player

William T. Dwyer High lost another beloved member of its athletics family on Friday.

Sources identified the alumnus as 20-year-old Caden Ingram, who died unexpectedly on Friday afternoon.

Ingram was a sophomore at Florida State University and a member of Theta Chi's Gamma Rho chapter.

Ingram was a member of Dwyer's football and wrestling team and graduated with the Class of 2022.

Caden Ingram (44) was a Dwyer High alumni and member of the school’s football and wrestling teams before graduating in the Class of 2022.

A three-year starter and ESPN Top 63, Ingram was imperative to Dwyer's defense in his final season with the Panthers. He recorded 70 tackles — eight for loss — with 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, recovery, safety and a touchdown.

For his efforts at linebacker, Ingram was a first-team selection on The Palm Beach Post's 2021 All-County team.

The Palm Beach Post reached out to Dwyer principal Corey Brooks for comment.

Teammates and coaches shared their condolences on social media.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), former Dwyer football coach McKinley Rolle wrote: "My heart hurts."

From left to right, Dwyer football players Caden Ingram and Erick Rodriguez, coach McKinley Rolle, players Declan Ingram and Preston Wade and director of football operations Ray Gordon spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleaning up Rivera Beach neighborhoods.

On Instagram, Dwyer football player Mikail Lee, a senior, called Ingram "one of the funniest and nicest kids" he ever knew.

"Love ya brother never seen this day coming, you just hurt me bad you just don't know man, we gone keep bro in check just watch over us all," Lee wrote.

Another senior and former football teammate Braxton Weiner honored Ingram as a Dwyer legend on X.

A cross from two planes just appeared in the sky. Never seen it before. Happened after hearing the unfortunate news... pic.twitter.com/naK7lqT2KW — Alex Malsbury (@Snausy54) December 1, 2023

Assistant football coach Alex Malsbury shared on X that he was "Absolutely devastated," along with a photo from the afternoon of two planes whose jet streams formed a cross shape in the sky.

"Never seen it before," Malsbury wrote. "Happened after hearing the unfortunate news..."

