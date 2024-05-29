Dwyane Wade takes Olympic broadcasting role with NBC; Caron Butler returning to Heat bench

MIAMI — With a gold-medal banner already in place at Kaseya Center, Dwyane Wade will get to live out another Olympic moment at this summer’s Paris Games, with NBC announcing Wednesday that the Miami Heat icon will serve as an analyst for the network’s basketball coverage.

Wade, who won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games while a member of the Heat, previously had served as a TNT studio analyst for NBA coverage from 2019-22, before moving on to focus on other ventures.

Wade, 42, led the undefeated “Redeem Team” in scoring at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, highlighted by a game-high 27-point performance in the championship matchup against Spain. He also produced “The Redeem Team,” an Emmy-winning documentary that reflected on the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s team.

Among those who will be representing USA Basketball at the Paris Games will be Heat center and former Wade teammate Bam Adebayo, as well as Wade’s NBA championship coach Erik Spoelstra, the Heat coach who is on the staff of Team USA coach Steve Kerr. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who shared in Heat NBA titles with Wade in 2012 and ’13, also is on the Team USA roster for Paris.

“I have tremendous pride when I look back at my time competing as an Olympic athlete,” Wade said in a statement, having also represented Team USA in the 2004 Athens Games, where he won bronze. “I have the utmost respect for these players and their commitment to greatness. It will be an honor to witness their journey in person and share this special experience with viewers while we unite to celebrate their pursuit of the gold.”

Wade’s agreement with NBC comes in the wake of reports of the network being positioned to soon land NBA television rights, potentially positioning the former Heat guard for additional high-profile game analysis.

Butler re-ups

It was confirmed Wednesday by an NBA party familiar with the agreement that Caron Butler has re-upped with the Heat as an assistant coach.

The former Heat forward joined Spoelstra’s staff in 2020, with his initial coaching contract having recently expired.

The Heat this past season announced an extension for Spoelstra, which has been reported at $120 million over eight seasons.

While Spoelstra’s staff is expected to remain intact, lead assistant Chris Quinn has been linked to several openings for head coaches, including the current vacancy with the Lakers.

In addition to Butler and Chris Quinn, former Heat forward Malik Allen is the third Heat assistant who works from the front of the bench.

Also on Spoelstra’s staff listed as assistants are Octavio De L Grana and Eric Glass, with Wayne Ellington, Rob Fodor, Dan Bisaccio and Remy Ndiaye working as player-development coaches.

Summer double

As part of the expanded California Classic summer league that this year will have games in San Francisco and Sacramento, the Heat have been listed in the San Francisco pod with similar teams of draft picks, rookies, free agents and young players from the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.

Those games are scheduled for July 6, July 7 and July 10 at Chase Center.

The Heat and the rest of the NBA then will move on to the July 12-22 Las Vegas Summer League.

Bisaccio will coach the Heat’s summer roster.

The Heat hold the Nos. 15 and 43 picks in the June 26-27 NBA draft.