Dwyane Wade and His Son Dominate Pick-Up Basketball Game

Pick-up basketball is as sloppy as is fun. Rarely is it expected that anyone ⏤ no matter how good they were in high school ⏤ has any real on-court talent beyond the occasional cross-over or reverse lay-up. One pick-up game this week in Los Angeles, however, received a serious dosage of star power when NBA superstar Dwyane Wade joined his 16-year-old son Zaire on the court. Unsurprisingly, the two absolutely dominated the game. And fortunately for all of us, some of the highlights were caught on film.

As the clip shows, the father-son duo were essentially unstoppable as they sliced and diced through defenders while effortlessly nailing long jumpers. And while it’s hard to imagine anyone on the court coming close to a three-time NBA champion in terms of talent, his son showed off some impressive moves that made it clear he’s inherited some skills from his old man.

This isn’t the first time Zaire has wowed the internet with his basketball skills. Earlier this year, the younger Wade played in a Miami Pro League game that pitted him against several NBA stars, including Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, Pistons center Andre Drummond, and Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. Being able to hold your own against a bunch of pros is impressive enough, but Zaire took it to the next level when the 16-year-old confidently squared off against Hardaway Jr. and managed to casually shake him off and hit a step-back jumper.

Dwyane Wade’s 16-year-old son Zaire is NOT afraid of Tim Hardaway Jr… (via @hoopdiamonds) pic.twitter.com/GAJb0GWmHk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 4, 2018

With Wade reportedly mulling retirement, our days of getting to watch such an incredible talent play may be numbered. But as this latest video shows, this may not be the last time we see a Wade dominate on an NBA court.

