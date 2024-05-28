Dwyane Wade pokes fun at name misspelled as ‘DeWayne’ in his hometown

(Left to right) Gabrielle Union, Kaavia Wade, and Dwyane Wade pose for a photo during the first half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky on May 25, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The error occurred as Dwyane Wade attended a WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

It’s no secret that Dwyane Wade has a unique spelling for his name.

The “y” ahead of the “a” — instead of the common traditional order in “Wayne” — plus a “D” with no “e,” is so unusual that the NBA Hall of Famer can see it mistaken in his hometown.

Over the weekend, Wade, 42, attended a WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena in Chicago alongside his wife, Gabrielle Union, 51, and their daughter Kaavia, 5. While taking in the game, the family was featured on the arena’s jumbotron and the error occurred.

The screen read “DeWayne Wade.” Not only was his first name misspelled, but the capitalization was wrong as well.

Wade made light of the situation in posts on social media.

“Hardly home but always repping #SkyTown #DeWayneWade,” he wrote in an Instagram post that included images from the game. While Wade was tame in his response, merely noting the misspelling, people came to his defense in the comments.

One commentator asked, “Who is DeWayne Wade?” while another remarked, “Welp somebody is off jumbotron graphic duties.”

Recommended Stories

According to the posts, featuring Wade in a “Girl Dad” hat, the family enjoyed action from courtside seats and visited the locker room for hugs with Angel Reese, one of the Sky’s new stars.

The outing came just days after Wade received the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award for his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, specifically transgender rights. He shared the honor with his daughter Zaya.

“Sports is something you can expect an award from,” Wade told People about the award. “But this one right here is not one of those things that I would expect to get an award for. I’m just a parent doing what a good parent should do.“

He added, “This is a Wade family award. This is just part of the Wade family, all the things that we do … We feel that in this space, to make the world a better place, you have to have acceptance.”

More must-reads: