Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce are feuding over who had a better NBA career

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce, who played for the Washington Wizards from 2014 to 2015, are feuding over who had the better NBA career.

When asked on ESPN on Friday whether he or Wade had the better NBA career, Pierce chose himself. The panel was discussing Wade's place in legacy, as he wraps up his final season in the league.

"That's easy," the former Boston Celtics star said. "I could say that off the bat -- that's me. If you give me Shaq, if you give me LeBron, if you give me these guys early in my career ... when I was 24 years old, you give me Shaq, when I was 25, give me LeBron ... I'd be sitting on five or six championships, easy. I played 10 years with who? With who?"

Wade clapped back a few times on Twitter.

You said it better than i could. https://t.co/5LhKnHW9xX — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 6, 2019

Once again you said it better than i could! https://t.co/Qk4v0nQ70O — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 6, 2019

So did Wade's wife Gabrielle Union and his son Zaire Wade.

This @paulpierce34 thing is wrong on many obvious levels but what I find most troublesome is this idea of a man trying to diminish another man that looks like him, was raised like him, in order to shine a tad brighter. Shit isnt entertaining, it's sad. ❤ & 💡good people. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 6, 2019

Zaire Wade shared his take on Paul Pierce's comments about his dad, D-Wade. pic.twitter.com/MwoHoFtpdq — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2019

In 16 seasons, Wade, who is a shooting guard, won three rings, was a 13-time All-Star, was on eight All-NBA teams (two-time first-team selection) and was selected to three All-Defense teams. Paul Pierce in 19 seasons won one NBA title and was a 10-time All-Star. He also made four All-NBA teams, but never made the first team or the All-Defense team.

After being chosen by the Celtics with the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Pierce, who is a small forward, spent the first 15 years of his career with Boston. Pierce joined with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in 2007 to form a "Big Three" that led Boston to two NBA Finals and an NBA championship in 2008, when Pierce won MVP. In July 2013, Pierce was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, and he signed with the Wizards as a free agent in 2014 before leaving after one season to play with the L.A. Clippers. He retired in July 2017.

