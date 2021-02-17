Dwyane Wade sides with Draymond Green after he ripped NBA for 'bulls***' trade double standard

Draymond Green didn’t hold back on Monday night when he slammed the NBA, how players are treated and the double standard that exists when trading players.

Former Miami Heat star and current TNT analyst Dwyane Wade was right with him.

Wade, speaking on TNT on Tuesday night, didn’t hesitate to side with the Golden State Warriors star.

.@DwyaneWade reacts to Draymond Green's comments about the treatment of players on the trade block. pic.twitter.com/Iy1sayCUmb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2021

“I definitely agree that it’s a double standard when it comes to ownership or organizations and players,” Wade said. “I know a lot of people out there are [like], ‘Oh you guys are getting paid a lot of money, it doesn’t matter.’ But it does, because a lot of players in our league have families.

“Some players are told sometimes, ‘Hey, you’re not getting traded.’ Then they get traded. Some players have to find out by the media. I’ve heard stories of players finding out been at a gas station, somebody walked up to them and said, ‘Hey man, you just got traded to such and such.’"

Draymond Green calls ‘bulls***’

Green went off unprompted after their 30-point win over Cleveland on Monday night after the Cavaliers opted to sit center Andre Drummond while they try to find a team to trade him to. The Cavaliers reportedly are not going to play Drummond again while trying to find a deal for the veteran before the trade deadline.

"To watch Andre Drummond, before the game, sit on the sidelines, then go to the back, and to come out in street clothes because a team is going to trade him, it's bulls***," Green said after the game. "Because when James Harden asks for a trade and essentially dogged it ... no one is going to fight back that James was dogging it his last days in Houston, but he was castrated for wanting to go to a different team. And everybody destroyed that man.

Story continues

"And yet a team can come and say, 'Oh, we want to trade a guy.' And then that guy is to go sit. And if he doesn't stay professional, then he's a cancer. And he's not good in someone's locker room, and he's the issue."

Green isn’t alone in his opinions, and they aren’t new. LeBron James went off in 2019 after the Dallas Mavericks pulled Harrison Barnes out of a game because they had just traded him to Sacramento.

The problem exists, Green said, because “we continue to let this happen.”

Wade, though, had a simple solution. Teams and players simply need to talk to each other — no matter how difficult that conversation may be.

“What it boils down to me is, it’s no communication and it’s no respect,” Wade said. “The organizations are not looking at these players and just having respect for them for who they are as men, for who they are as players … Just have the simple conversation with a player.”

More from Yahoo Sports: