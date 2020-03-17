Dwyane Wade marvels at Steph Curry-Kevin Durant Warriors highlights

There have been some dominant duos in NBA history.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Among those three duos, and the many other great ones in the history of the game, stand Steph Curry and Kevin Durant's three years with the Warriors.

Wade himself certainly agrees.

I think i just watched this 6times in a row. Incredible! https://t.co/xuHEoh3lgQ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 17, 2020

Durant joined the Warriors before the 2016-17 season, months after they set a record with 73 regular-season wins but blew a three-games-to-one lead against LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Once Durant and Curry hit their stride, there was no stopping them.

The 3-point assassin and smooth-shooting forward fit together perfectly. Durant expanded his game under coach Steve Kerr and Curry continued to change basketball as we know it.

Curry averaged 26.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc in KD's time as a Warriors. Durant averaged 25.8 points, 5.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds. He shot 38.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors went 182-64 in the regular season and 46-12 in the playoffs over their three years together. Golden State also went to three straight championships -- winning two -- as Durant won back-to-back Finals MVPs.

When it's all said and done, Curry and Durant's time sharing the court together will go down as one of the NBA's great duos. There's no doubt about that.

