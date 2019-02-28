Dwyane Wade hit insane game-winner at buzzer to beat Warriors

Dwyane Wade hit an insane off-balanced buzzer-beater on Wednesday night to beat the Golden State Warriors. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade may be retiring at the end of the season, but he still has plenty of big shots left in him.

He made that more than clear on Wednesday night.

The Miami Heat were trailing the Golden State Warriors by two points in the final seconds at the American Airlines Arena on Wednesday night, and had one final shot.

Wade attempted to drive to the rim after bringing the ball up the floor, but was cut off. So he dished it back out to Dion Waiters.

Waiters, not having a clean look, passed it back to Wade at the top of the key with less than three seconds left.

Wade shot-faked once before attempting to take the shot, but had the ball tipped. Luckily for Wade, the ball fell right back into his hands. So he shot again — this time off-balanced on just one leg.

He banked it in perfectly, giving Miami the 126-125 win.

Check it out from a different angle:

You can't watch this enough times! pic.twitter.com/4uY1AjpKcL — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2019





The shot also marked his first game-winning buzzer-beater with his team trailing in his career. Wade was 0-for-14 in those situations before Wednesday night. He finished with 25 points off the bench, shooting 5-of-8 from behind the arc.

“I’ve been in this position so many times, and so many times you don’t make the shot. And the one I make is the one I flicked from my chest, it’s crazy,” Wade said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “It’s great to do it in front of fans. It’s a fun moment.”

The Heat led throughout most of the contest, Wade’s last against the Warriors, and even built up a 24-point lead just before halftime. Golden State chipped away at that lead all throughout the second half before finally retaking the lead late in the fourth quarter. While the two teams bounced back and forth in the final three minute, it was Wade’s last-second heave that gave Miami its first win since Feb. 13.

“With a great player like D-Wade, there’s so many times you see guys limp out [of the league],” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “There’s a generation of kids that don’t know how good D-Wade was. So that generation would catch him typically D-Wade limping out and not understand how good he is.

“I think now, everybody is just getting a chance to see D-Wade. Obviously he’s not the D-Wade of 2006, but he’s still a damn good basketball player. It’s exciting to see him playing as well as he is and wanting to walk out of this game on his own terms.”

Draymond Green on Dwyane Wade still playing at a high level at age 37: pic.twitter.com/ATljnXWve4 — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 28, 2019





Goran Dragic led the Heat with 27 points off the bench, and Josh Richardson added 21 points. The Heat dominated inside, too, out-rebounding Golden State by 11 in DeMarcus Cousins’ absence.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 36 points in the loss, shooting 7-of-15 from the 3-point line. Kevin Durant added 29 points, and Stephen Curry finished with 24 points.

“Moments like this remind you how great [Wade] is,” Curry said, via Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. “It just sucks that it was against us.”

