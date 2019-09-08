Dwyane Wade clarifies 'never say never' quote about potential return from retirement

Dwyane Wade would like everyone to know that he is quite happy in retirement.

The Miami Heat great tweeted Sunday seeking to clarify some recent comments he made about the state of his retirement that had more than a few eyebrows raised.

As he was telling Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times about all the fun things he and his family are up to this year, Wade dropped three little words that sure sounded like a man who hasn’t completely ruled out a future return to the NBA:

“I’m done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens,” Wade said, smiling. “I’m going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never.”

A day after the quote was published, Wade posted a tweet that unequivocally stated his playing days are done.

Kaavia heard these rumors about me coming back. As you can tell she ain’t playing those games. Stop getting me in trouble people. I’m retired asf! I love the game and you will still see me working out & teaching it but that’s to stay in shape. pic.twitter.com/ZTTxxpFdI6 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 8, 2019

So there you have it, any working from Wade is simply to stay in shape according to the player.

This probably shouldn’t be too surprising a stance for Wade. He’s a man with four children, millions of dollars and the largest amount of free time he’s had since he was a teenager.

We’ve probably seen the last of Dwyane Wade playing in the NBA. The only question if some other Wade comes along in the future.

Dwyane Wade seems perfectly happy in retirement. (Image Group LA via Getty Images)

