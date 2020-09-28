Dwyane Wade calls out Paul Pierce after Celtics' Game 6 loss to Heat

Dwyane Wade calls out Paul Pierce after Heat beat C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce's rivalry appears to still be alive to this day.

The Miami Heat finished off the Boston Celtics in the conference finals with a 125-113 win in Sunday night's Game 6. After his former team's victory, Wade immediately called out Pierce with a short message on Twitter.

Watch:

That one hurts.

The Heat advance to the NBA Finals, where they'll take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. As for Pierce's former team, the Celtics, they'll exit the Orlando bubble wondering what could have been.