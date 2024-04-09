DWU's Caleb Meyers selected as GPAC baseball player of the week

Apr. 9—MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University outfielder Caleb Meyers was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference's baseball player of the week.

Meyers, a sophomore from Farmington, Minnesota, had a big week going 14-for-25 (.560) in the Tigers' seven games over the week of April 1-7, in which the Tigers went 4-3. Meyers had nine extra-base hits during that stretch that included five doubles, two triples, and two home runs. He drove in 10 runs and scored 12 times, while extending his hitting streak to 12 games. In addition, Meyers has scored or driven in at least one run in nine straight games.

For the season, Meyers leads the Tigers in hitting at .370 and an on-base percentage of .453, adding five home runs, 20 RBIs and 25 runs scored. He also has a team-best nine stolen bases, and he's pitched 14 innings and has a 2-1 pitching record with a save. Meyers' .370 batting average ranks sixth-best in the GPAC.

Meyers is the second DWU baseball player to earn the conference's weekly honor in the last month,

as Seth Christiansen was the pitcher of the week

in mid-March.

DWU (13-21, 5-9 GPAC) will host Jamestown for four games this weekend at Drake Field, starting with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday and a noon twinbill on Sunday.