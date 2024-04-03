DWU's Abby Magnuson earns GPAC athlete of the week honors following strong throwing performance

Apr. 3—MITCHELL — A strong opening performance to begin the outdoor season for Dakota Wesleyan's Abby Magnuson garnered conference recognition on Wednesday.

The senior from Buxton, North Dakota, was named the GPAC conference athlete of the week for her performance in the field at the Wildcat Classic this past weekend in Wayne, Nebraska. Magnuson finished in first place with a throw of 45 feet, 3.5 inches in the shot put, while tossing 146 feet, 5 inches in the discus en route to a fourth-place finish.

In both events, Magnuson set her personal career-bests and hit the NAIA A-standard to ensure her national qualification. Her performance last weekend in the shot put ranks No. 2 all-time in DWU history and her discus throw ranks third. Both throws rank seventh in the NAIA this season and first (shot put) and second (discus) in the GPAC.

Magnuson was third nationally for the indoor season in the shot put with a top throw of 49 feet, 1.5 inches and won the GPAC indoor championship but finished 10th at the national meet, narrowly missing out on All-America status.

DWU track and field will next compete in the USD Early Bird meet, beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 5, in Vermillion.