DWU's Abby Magnuson earns all-conference status in discus, shot put at GPAC track and field championships

May 6—ORANGE CITY, Iowa. — Senior thrower Abby Magnuson placed in the top five for the women's discus and shot put to lead Dakota Wesleyan at the 2024 Great Plains Athletic Conference outdoor track and field championships.

Alongside Magnuson's pair of all-GPAC throwing performances, Taliyah Hayes earned all-conference status in the women's triple jump, while Caleb Sayler was all-conference in the men's 5,000-meter run. The top eight place-winners in each event and top three relays are considered all-GPAC finishers.

Magnuson, a native of Buxton, North Dakota, recorded a heave of 41.91 meters (137 feet, 6 inches) in the women's discus to claim fourth place and reached 13.96 meters (45 feet, 9.75 inches) in the women's shot put to take fifth place. It's the second straight season in which Magnuson claimed all-conference honors in both events. Hastings' Kiara Anderson won the shot put at 14.44 meters (47-4.5), while Concordia's Abigail Gerber was first in the discus at 48.69 meters (159-9).

Hayes, a sophomore out of Sioux Falls, repeated as an all-conference performer in the women's triple jump with a distance of 11.42 meters (37 feet, 5.75 inches). Doane's Rosalyn Roggasch won the triple jump with a leap of 11.53 meters (37-10).

Sayler, a junior and Lennox product, earned his fifth career all-conference track honor (second outdoors) with a time of 15 minutes, 11.63 seconds, in the men's 5,000-meter run, good for seventh place. Dordt's Aidan Vorster won the men's 5,000 meters in a time of 14:54.25.

In the women's team standings, DWU finished 11th of 12 teams with 15 points. DWU was last among the 11 universities in the men's team standings with two points.

Concordia won the women's team championships with 209.5 points, edging out second-place Doane (204.5) with Dordt in third (118.5). Dordt claimed the men's team title with 185 points, while Doane (162) was second and Concordia was third (139).