DWU women's golf nets third-place effort at GPAC championships

Apr. 23—SPENCER, Iowa. — A strong effort by the Dakota Wesleyan women's golf team closed out the regular season on Tuesday.

The Tigers came home in third place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's golf championship at Spencer Golf and Country Club, posting a final team score of 1,018 over the 54-hole event.

DWU held on to the third position throughout the two-day event, with Erin Moncur firing the low round of the tournament for the Tigers on Monday. Moncur shot a 5-over 77, to lead DWU in round two. Sara Sudegna posted consecutive rounds of 8-over 80, over the final two rounds, posting the low score for the Tigers in the final round.

Moncur and Kaylee Johnson led the Tigers in round one, finishing at 13-over 85, around Spencer's par-72 layout.

Individually, Sudegna finished in a tie for seventh place with a total score of 246, opening the tournament with a 14-over 86, before firing consecutive rounds of 80. Moncur came home in a tie for ninth at 248, posting rounds of 85 and 86 in addition to her team-low 77. Both Tigers finish with all-GPAC honors by virtue of finishing in the top-10.

Morningside swept both the individual and team championships, winning the conference with a final score of 972 as a team, earning the automatic bid into the NAIA Women's Golf Championship. Sofia Castelan opened with a 3-over 75, for the Mustangs en route to the individual title. She posted three consecutive rounds in the seventies to win by eight strokes over Doane's Kaitlyn Dumler, whose 1-over 73, in the final round was the lowest of the tournament.

For the Tigers, Ashton Austreim came home in a tie for 28th, posting a total score of 263. Johnson finished in 32nd at 265, while Shauna Radant finished in a tie for 35th at 268.

Behind Morningside, Briar Cliff finished in second place in the team standings with a 1,002 total score. DWU placed in third, while Doane (1,021) and Mount Marty (1,024) completed the top-five among the 12 conference schools participating.