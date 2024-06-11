DWU women's basketball to host junior high, youth camps

Jun. 11—MITCHELL — The Dakota Wesleyan University women's basketball program is set to host basketball camps for elementary and junior high school-aged girls this summer.

The junior high individual camp, open to girls in grades 6-8, is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 20, at the Christen Family Athletic Center on DWU's campus. The cost is $60 per camp participant.

The youth camp, which is split into sections for kindergarten through second grade and grades 3-5, takes place June 18-19 and July 30-31 at the DWU Avera Sports and Wellness Complex. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. for grades 3-5, with grades K-2 to follow from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day. The cost is $45 per camp participant in grades K-2 and $60 for grades 3-5.

For more information, contact associate head coach Celeste Beck at celeste.beck@dwu.edu or call the DWU athletics office at 605-995-2175.