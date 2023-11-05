DWU men's hoops secures win over Saint Mary

Nov. 4—MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball went on quite the ride en route to a 71-67 over Saint Mary (Kan.) inside the Corn Palace Saturday evening.

The Tigers scored 45 points in the first half, then just 26 in the second half. It floundered a 13-point halftime lead to trail 61-54 with seven minutes to play, retook the lead with a 10-3 run, and eked out the win to improve to 2-0.

And the difference seemed to be freshman Randy Rosenquist Jr.

Rosenquist watched much of Saint Mary's 29-9 second half from the bench with foul trouble, seeing the Tigers' offense sputter into poor shot selection against the Spires' defense, while Saint Mary got favorable looks in transition and took over momentum.

But when Rosenquist checked back into the game with four fouls with 6:56 remaining, everything flipped. His presence on the court helped the Tigers retake control of the game's pace, and he immediately went to work.

The Dakota Valley product drove through the lane for a pair of layups, dished out two assists to Blaze Lubbers, and grabbed a steal to help the Tigers retake the lead 64-63 with 4:26 to play.

"I wanted to put him back in as soon as I could," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "And he got back in there and was an immediate lift for us."

In the final minutes, DWU held USM to four points as it rolled out a 2-3 zone, and forced fouls in key moments to help stave off the Spires via the free throw line.

Rosenquist finished with 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting, to go with eight assists. Kallan Herman also had 18 points, on 7-of-16 shooting, while Lubbers had 12 points — all in the second half — with four points coming from the line in the final minute.

The second half offense, which saw the Tigers shoot just 32 percent from the field, was a far cry from its performance in the first half, when DWU shot 51.7 percent from the field, 50 percent from the free throw line, and built a 45-32 lead at the break.

"We've got a bunch of guys that haven't played a lot of minutes together out on the court and it showed in the second half," Wilber said. " You could feel guys kind of looking around when things aren't going right, offensively and defensively. I'm proud of them for winning. But you know, I think we're a better basketball team. Going from 45 points to 26 points, we got to do a better job of handling pressure."

Fortunately for DWU, it had Rosenquist to lift them to the finish line.

"The name of that game was Randy Rosenquist," Wilber said. "For what we needed offensively, what we got done, he had a really good game day for us."

The Tigers retake the court at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Corn Palace against Valley City State.