DWU men, women receive all-GPAC golf honors

May 8—MITCHELL — The Dakota Wesleyan men's and women's golf teams came away with Great Plains Athletic Conference honors, the conference announced Wednesday.

On the women's side, Erin Moncur and Sara Sudenga were both named to the all-conference first team.

The honors follow a strong performance by the duo in the GPAC Championships on April 23. Sudenga tied for seventh in the meet, shooting a 246 in the 54-hole event, and Moncur placed ninth, shooting a 248. The Tigers finished third in the conference.

For the men, Peyton Bettcher and Connor Calahan each received honorable mention nods.

Calahan played a major role in steering the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at the conference tournament on April 30, shooting a 222 through 54 holes to finish sixth. Bettcher tied for 21st in the event with a 233.

Morningside's Sofia Castelan was named GPAC player of the year for the women, while Morningside's Nick Wanderscheid and Doane's Jim Danson were named co-coach of the year and Doane's Kaitlyn Dumler was newcomer of the year.

On the men's side, Northwestern's Jackson Laven was tabbed player of the year, Morningside's Edgar Eriksson was newcomer of the year and Northwestern's Aaron Aberson was coach of the year.