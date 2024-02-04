DWU men turn back Doane for third-straight win

Feb. 3—DOANE, Neb. — The Dakota Wesleyan men put together another complete game on the road Saturday afternoon.

In a battle of the Tigers, the visitors built a double-digit first half lead, and maintained it for the majority of the second half en route to a 79-70 win in Great Plains Athletic Conference play.

DWU (13-10, 8-7 GPAC) is now above .500 in conference play and returns to Mitchell with a three-game winning streak.

The blue-clad Tigers made their mark by attacking the hoop, and getting to the free throw line. DWU scored 36 points in the paint, shot 19-of-35 from 2-point range, and shot 23-of-27 from the free throw line.

The aggressiveness paid off early, when Dakota Wesleyan waged a 14-2 run, behind eight points from Diang Gatluak, to lead 35-23 with six minutes remaining in the first half. After leading 43-37 at the break, DWU pushed the margin to 64-47 with eight minutes remaining in the game.

Doane cut it to single digits with two minutes remaining, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

For the third-straight game, Jakob Dobney led DWU in scoring, notching 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting, and hitting seven free throws. Three other starters were in double digits, including Samuel Aslesen (16 points), Kallan Herman (13) and Blaze Lubbers (10). Gatluak scored nine points off the bench, and Ethan Determan added eight points.

For the game, DWU held Doane to just 40.6 percent shooting, and out-rebounded the orange-clad Tigers 43-33. Brady Timm posted 29 points on 13-of-26 scoring, and Cooper Sheldon offered 12 points.

DWU will rest up from wins on back-to-back days and be back at it at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in Mitchell against Briar Cliff.