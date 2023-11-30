DWU men stave off late Jamestown surge to grab win

Nov. 29—MITCHELL — Leading by 10 points with two minutes remaining, the Dakota Wesleyan men basketball team looked poised to grab its second GPAC win in comfortable fashion Wednesday night.

Instead, the Tigers had to stave off a late Jamestown surge at the finish line.

Jimmies guard Will Cordes scored nine points in the final moments, including a 3-pointer and foul to complete a four-point play and the cut the deficit to 91-89 with 24 seconds to play.

After DWU missed a pair of free throws, Cordes had an opportunity to win the game on a deep 3-pointer at the horn, but his shot hit off the front-end of the rim, sealing the Tigers' 91-89 win.

"You're sitting there wondering, how are we in this last possession when we have to get a stop to win this? And that's how college basketball works," coach Matt Wilber said. "Will Cordes got a wide-open three at the end and it could have been a make and a heartbreaker, but it didn't go in, and we guarded everything right until that point. So I give our guys credit for getting a stop in that situation."

The Tigers (6-4, 2-2 GPAC) got plenty of offense until the final two minutes. Jakob Dobney led the way with 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, with seven assists and four rebounds, while Randy Rosenquist Jr. was 7-of-15 shooting for 19 points, and Samuel Aslesen hit four 3-pointers and notched 16 points.

A game that was tied at halftime went back-and-forth in the second half, and the sides were knotted at 60 apiece with 9:24 remaining. But the hosts, supported by a spirited crowd of DWU students clad in a variety of professional jerseys, produced an 11-3 run to build an eight-point lead.

Following a Rosenquist bucket, the Jimmies' inbounder stepped on the line, causing a turnover, and Kallan Herman responded with an and-one layup off the inbounds pass to extend the Tigers' lead to 71-65 with 7:30 to play. Jamestown traveled on the next possession, then Dobney buried a jumpshot to go up eight.

"It was just the guards going back-and-forth at each other, both teams giving up a lot of baskets. But we had a couple of stops in the middle of that, and we were able to stretch it to an eight point game and then keep going," Wilber said.

A 3-pointer by Kallan Herman gave DWU a 85-75 lead with 1:55 to play, and appeared to seal the game. However, Jamestown continued to prod. Cordes, who finished with a game-high 26 points, scored 13 of them in the final five minutes. Cole Woodford, who had 14 points, added a late 3-pointer to cut the lead to 85-80.

But fortunately for DWU, the run fell short on the final shot, and the Tigers managed to get their first win in a game decided by one possesion.

For Wilber, the most promising outcome was his team's offensive effort. DWU shot 45.8 percent from the field, and 41.2 percent from the 3-point line, hitting 11 threes.

"I think the confidence comes from the fact that our offense looked the way it needed to look and we got a lot of really good shots and we played really well on offense, especially in the second half," Wilber said. "We made a lot of plays so if we can string some more stops together then we'll see."

Up next, the Tigers travel to Fremont, Nebraska, to face Midland at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.